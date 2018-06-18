Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey dad had a Father’s Day he won’t forget anytime soon, but for the wrong reason.

His gender reveal party took an unexpected twist.

Christopher Ojeda took a nasty spill after kicking a football that revealed he and his wife are having a girl.

It wasn’t just embarrassing; Ojeda also broke his ankle at the party in Somerset.

Now he’s waiting to hear if he needs surgery.

Yesterday was also Ojeda’s birthday — talk about a memorable day.

