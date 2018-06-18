Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — New Castle County Police say there is a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the person responsible for killing a teen girl and 35-year-old man on Father’s Day.

Police say 15-year-old Doris E. Dorsey and 35-year-old Vincent DiMenco died following a shooting on the unit block of Lloyd Street.

Police say Dorsey, a recent graduate of Stanton Middle School, was seated a car in the driveway as her father and his friend and co-worker DiMenco were in the front yard talking when the gunman opened fire.

Police say Dorsey’s father was able to escape and the gunman fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Dorsey was home celebrate her father’s birthday when the incident happened, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Det. E. Reid at 302-395-8110 or by e-mail at EJReid @nccde.org or by calling New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333 or visit the New Castle County Police Department on Facebook.