PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Dover, Delaware are investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman at the Firefly Music Festival.

Authorities say Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia was found unresponsive around 6:30 Sunday morning in Camping Lot 18, at Dover International Speedway.

She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the cause of the death is unknown, but foul play was not a factor.