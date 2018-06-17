WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY  Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Father’s Day event formerly known as the “Gary Papa Run” took place Sunday, despite its previous beneficiary closing its doors.

Eyewitness News was at Paine’s Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

fathers day run Fathers Day Run Raised Money For Sidney Kimmel Centers Prostate Cancer Program

This year, the 5k run and walk raised money for the Sindey Kimmel Cancer Center’s Prostate Cancer Program.

For the past 15 years, funds from the event honoring Philadelphia Sportscaster Gary Papa went to the foundation for breast and prostate health, before it closed.

fathers day run 1 Fathers Day Run Raised Money For Sidney Kimmel Centers Prostate Cancer Program

Organizers say about 800 runners participated as members of about 50 teams either honoring or remembering loved ones with prostate cancer.

