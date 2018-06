Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A couple of young elephants are having a great time kicking around a soccer ball and their footwork isn’t that bad!

Both elephants are 2-years-old and are being raised at a rescue center in Thailand.

The playful babies were orphaned when they were young so the soccer ball helps with their early development.