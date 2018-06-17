WEATHER ALERT: HEAT ADVISORY  Beat The Heat | Helpful Heat Resources Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A female astronaut holds the United States record for most cumulative time in space.

Now, she’s retiring.

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson’s career began in 1986.

She started out as a research associate at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

She’s been a part of three long-term missions at the International Space Station and has spent 665 days in space, a record for United States astronauts.

It’s not the only one she holds.

She also set the record for most spacewalks by a woman among others.

