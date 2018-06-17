Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A female astronaut holds the United States record for most cumulative time in space.

Now, she’s retiring.

NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson’s career began in 1986.

It’s been the greatest honor to live out my lifelong dream of being a @NASA Astronaut. Thank you to the #NASAVillage and all who have supported me along the way. As I reminisce on my many treasured memories, it’s safe to say my journey at NASA has been out of this world! pic.twitter.com/F4Dzrud4yL — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) June 15, 2018

She started out as a research associate at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

She’s been a part of three long-term missions at the International Space Station and has spent 665 days in space, a record for United States astronauts.

It’s not the only one she holds.

She also set the record for most spacewalks by a woman among others.