PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary CBS News journalist Ed Bradley was honored with a mural dedication in West Philadelphia on Saturday. Among the attendees were Mayor Jim Kenney, Steve Kroft of “60 Minutes,” and our own Ukee Washington.

The mural is located at Belmont and Wyalusing Avenue, in the heart of the West Philadelphia neighborhood where Bradley was raised.

It took lead artist Ernel Martinez and the Mural Arts Philadelphia program about two years to bring the multi-layered mural to life.

“If you look around the mural, you’ll see these small vignettes that are basically highlights of Ed’s life,” said Martinez.

Patricia Blanchet helped to spearhead the mural initiative of her late husband, a project that she says goes far beyond just a mural on a wall.

“It was really important to me that Ed not be two-dimensional and flat, but that he come to life,” Blanchet previously told CBS3.

Bradley spent 26 years as a correspondent for “60 Minutes,” and he was also the first black television journalist to cover the White House and anchor his own broadcast.

The 70-by-30-foot mural looms larger than life, honoring a man whose grace and humility would question its very existence. The mural was painted by Martinez, in collaboration with students at St. Ignatius School and Senior Center, Blankenburg School, and the Mastery Mann School, where Bradley’s career began.

The CBS Corporation joined with the Ed Bradley Family Foundation to fund the mural.