PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New Jersey officials are warning visitors who are planning to soak in the fun down at the shore.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection recently issued a water quality advisory for 47 beaches due to unsafe levels of fecal bacteria.

The following beaches are under the advisory:

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City

Beach (Ocean): Dover Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Michigan

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Texas

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Chelsea

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Missouri

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Illinois

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Bartram

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Albany Ave Ocean Front

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Kentucky

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Margate City

Beach (Ocean): Clermont Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Osborne

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Gladstone Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Ventnor City

Beach (Ocean): Dorset

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Washington

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Austin Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): New Haven

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May City

Beach (Ocean): Grant

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Philadelphia

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Queen North

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Lower Township

Beach (Ocean): Richmond Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Wildwood City

Beach (Ocean): Montgomery

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Bennett

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Wildwood Crest Borough

Beach (Ocean): Jefferson

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Miami

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Orchid

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Hollywood

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Forgetmenot

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Lavendar

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Deal Borough

Beach (Ocean): Hathaway Avenue Beach

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Philips Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Deal Casino

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Loch Arbour Village

Beach (Ocean): Village Beach Club

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Long Branch City

Beach (Ocean): Joline

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Elberon Bch Clb

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): South Bath

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): North Bath

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Atlantic Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): Ocean Beach Club

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Neptune Township

Beach (Ocean): Broadway

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Sea Girt Borough

Beach (Ocean): Neptune Pl

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Spring Lake Borough

Beach (Ocean): Brown Ave S

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Beach (Ocean): York Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

OCEAN COUNTY

Brick Township

Beach (River): Windward Beach

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Pine Beach Borough

Beach (River): East Beach Station Ave

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Point Pleasant Beach Borough

Beach (Ocean): Maryland

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Seaside Park Borough

Beach (Bay): 5th Ave Bay Front

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

Toms River Township

Beach (Bay): Shelter Cove

Reason: Sample exceeded water quality standard.

The samples are analyzed for the presence of Enterococci, a type of bacteria found in animal and human feces.

Testing is done weekly to analyze the safety levels during swimming season at more than 200 beaches in New Jersey.