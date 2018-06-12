Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (CBS) – The end of a high school baseball tournament game is attracting a lot of attention, and not for the final score.

Ty Koehn, the pitcher for Mounds View High School in Minnesota, struck out Totino-Grace’s last batter of the game. But as his teammates celebrated, Ty ran to hug the batter, his childhood friend Jack Kocon.

Ty said it was the right thing to do, and his friend will never forget it.

“I told him I loved him and he’s my brother and our friendship will always last longer than this silly game,” said Ty.

Ty’s teammates at Mounds View are kidding him, and grabbing their own hugs as they practice for the next game in the state tournament.