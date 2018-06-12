Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies say they have agreed to terms with the third overall selection in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft.

#Phillies have selected Alec Bohm, a 21-year-old third baseman from Wichita State University, with the third overall pick in the 2018 #MLBDraft.

Johnny Almaraz, Director of Amateur Scouting, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The Ohama-native Bohm, 21, batted .339 (76-224) with 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 55 RBI, 39 walks, 57 runs, nine stolen bases, a .436 on-base percentage and a .625 slugging percentage during Wichita State’s 2018 campaign.

With the No. 3 overall pick in the #MLBDraft, the @Phillies select 3B Alec Bohm from Wichita State. pic.twitter.com/LvjYKCi5bv — MLB (@MLB) June 4, 2018

Bohm was also leading the American Athletic Conference in home runs at the time the Shockers’ season concluded, was tied for first in total bases (140) and ranked in the top five in hits, RBI, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

In addition, Bohm was a Baseball America Second-Team All-American, as well as a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy, which is given to the nation’s college player of the year, and the Golden Spikes Award.

The Phillies came to terms with three more of its top eight selections, and 20 of its 38 overall selections thus far.