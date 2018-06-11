Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A police station in Northeast Philadelphia was flooded due to the heavy rains.

The video was taken inside the 15th District at Harbison and Levick.

Both the men and women’s locker rooms took in water early Monday morning.

A union official says it is not the first time.

“This is an ongoing thing that’s been going on for at least 15 years that I’ve been involved in the FOP. Every time we get a heavy rain, every time it rains it backs up in there and these men and women are subject to mold, mildew and unsafe health conditions,” said Roosevelt Poplar of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Officials at the police station say they’re waiting to see how soon the locker rooms and other areas will be safe to use.