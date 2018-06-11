WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Watch for Portions of Delaware, southern New Jersey, Southeast PA from 6pm Sunday until 8am Monday | Latest Forecast | Radar
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Heavy downpours overnight are causing big flooding concerns in parts of our area Monday morning.

I-76 Eastbound is closed between I-476 and Belmont Avenue due to flooding. Cars have been stuck on the Schuylkill since midnight.

The road is expected to be closed for most of rush hour.

In Cherry Hill, several inches of water covered Route 38 overnight. It created a domino effect, where at least four cars got stuck.

Cherry Hill police shut down the road in both directions, as crews removed debris from the road and tow trucks removed the cars.

One driver said she was stuck for almost five hours, before her daughter was able to get through to pick her up.

