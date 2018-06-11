Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – IHOP has finally revealed its new name will be IHOB, International House Of Burgers, and the internet is losing its mind over the announcement.
Although the name is temporary, the restaurant chain best known for breakfast says it wants people to know they are taking burgers as seriously as their pancakes.
However, many on Twitter did not take the announcement so seriously.
The Phillies even joined in poking fun at the company flipping the “p” in their name.
And some were just plain upset the restaurant would go through a temporary name change just to announce new burgers on the menu.
Whether you liked the name change or not, there’s no need to panic, the company says their pancakes aren’t going anywhere.