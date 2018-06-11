Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – IHOP has finally revealed its new name will be IHOB, International House Of Burgers, and the internet is losing its mind over the announcement.

Although the name is temporary, the restaurant chain best known for breakfast says it wants people to know they are taking burgers as seriously as their pancakes.

I am literally here right now!! they do look delicious 😋 pic.twitter.com/aEspnuzqfU — Lidia S (@lidiaisabell) June 11, 2018

However, many on Twitter did not take the announcement so seriously.

IHOP is now IHOb. Now Denny’s will become Danny’s. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) June 11, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018

We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

The Phillies even joined in poking fun at the company flipping the “p” in their name.

We have a big announcement. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zDIiBag48r — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 11, 2018

In fairness, #IHOb is already how it's pronounced when it's 3 AM, you're drunk, and you're asking a policeman where you can get pancakes — Kent Sanderson (@MrKentSanderson) June 5, 2018

And some were just plain upset the restaurant would go through a temporary name change just to announce new burgers on the menu.

This is how I feel about the IHOP/IHOb situation. It’ll never be IHOb. IHOP for life. pic.twitter.com/JtGmWzQfHR — Sam Dekker (@dekker) June 11, 2018

I am simply APPALLED by this #ihob news. BURGERS? BURGERS?! WHAT ABOUT BREAKFAST??? pic.twitter.com/X09HROJkDC — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) June 11, 2018

So @IHOb is apparently "international house of burgers" I mean Who Is going to go here Instead of 5 guys Or red Robin Or almost any other place that sells burgers Who — Brandon Casteel (@bccasteel) June 11, 2018

I’m confused, you might as well just kept yourself as ihop and just announce that you will be serving burgers….. it doesn’t make sense — Nu 🇯🇲🤘🏽 (@nu_theman) June 11, 2018

Whether you liked the name change or not, there’s no need to panic, the company says their pancakes aren’t going anywhere.