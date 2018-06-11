Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The wait is finally over! The restaurant chain formally known as IHOP has announced the “b” in their new name stands for burgers.

The restaurant announced last week it would be flipping the “p” in its name to a “b,” becoming IHOB.

The announcement left many guessing what the “b” could stand for, ranging from bacon to breakfast and even burritos.

IHOB tweeted Monday morning, “Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!!”

The tweet included a short video with the answer to the mysterious “b” as burgers. IHOP says it’s not changing its name for good, it’s only a marketing campaign. But they do want to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner, not just breakfast and brunch.

IHOP says it’s adding several burgers to its menu, including a Big Brunch burger with bacon, a fried egg and browned potato on top.

IHOP says the new name will reflect the quality of food and the menu, but don’t worry the restaurant says pancakes will still be served.