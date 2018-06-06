Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After 60 years, IHOP, officially known as the International House Of Pancakes, says it will be changing its name next week.

The restaurant chain tweeted Tuesday about the name change, saying it will now become “IHOB.”

The tweet says, “For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb.”

The announcement has many guessing what the “B” could stand for, ranging from bacon to breakfast and even burritos.

The company says the new name will reflect the quality of food and the menu, but you’ll have to wait until June 11 for the big reveal.

But don’t worry, the restaurant says pancakes will still be served.