MILFORD, Del. (CBS) — “Paving for Pizza” is determined to help cities across the country repave potholes.

The company has repaired potholes in cities across the country, including 40 potholes in Milford, Delaware.

“Potholes, cracks, and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” said the company in a release. “We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we’re helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads.”

Domino’s is letting it known they are fixing potholes but writing, “OH YES, WE DID,” on the repaved area of the street.

The 40 potholes that were repaired stretched across 10 different roads.

“Facing an already harsher winter than usual for Delaware, this is an opportunity to get additional money to stretch our city’s limited resources,” said Eric Norenberg, City Manager of Milford, Delaware.

Customers have the ability to nominate their city on the Domino’s website. Click here for more information.