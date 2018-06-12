Filed Under:Hawaii, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano continues to erupt, destroying more homes on the big island.

In the red circle is an explosion of steam and hot water, caused by ocean waves crashing onto molten lava.

The eruptions began more than five weeks ago.

Thousands of residents have fled their homes and at least 600 homes have been destroyed.

About half of those homes were destroyed in the past few days.

Scientists say they are not sure when the eruptions will end.

They’re urging residents to pay attention to the warnings to stay safe.

