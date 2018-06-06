BREAKING: Federal Judge Sides With Philadelphia In Sanctuary City Lawsuit Against Trump Administration
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of Philadelphia in its lawsuit against the federal government for withholding grant funding in response to how the city deals with immigrants in the country illegally.

U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson issued a 93-page memo Wednesday, saying the conditions placed on the city by the federal government in order to receive the funding are unconstitutional, “arbitrary and capricious.” He also wrote that Philadelphia’s policies are reasonable and appropriate.

Philadelphia has said as a “sanctuary city” it will only turn over immigrants to Immigration and Customs Enforcement if they have a warrant signed by a judge. The city was fighting federal efforts to block funding as a result of the policy.

The federal government has deemed Philadelphia a sanctuary city and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has withheld $1.5 million in federal funds until the city complies with federal immigration rules, so the city sued the federal government for that cash.

The federal government argued city policy creates an unsafe environment since undocumented immigrants with criminal backgrounds are not reported to immigration and customs agents.

A federal appeals court in April sided with Chicago in a similar dispute.

