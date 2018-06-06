BREAKING: Federal Judge Sides With Philadelphia In Sanctuary City Lawsuit Against Trump Administration
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey man will be sentenced to two decades in prison for stealing over $160 and a chicken Caesar wrap at gunpoint at a Wawa last summer.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina announced Wednesday that 59-year-old Michael Siriani, of Mount Holly, will be sentenced to 20 years in New Jersey state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to robbery. Siriani’s sentencing is scheduled for July 19.

An investigation revealed that Siriani entered the Wawa on Route 206 in Springfield Township around 1 a.m. on Aug. 6, grabbed a chicken Caesar wrap, went to the checkout, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

Siriani fled with $162 and the wrap, and was arrested a few days later. He told police he was supposed to get married in three weeks and that robbing the store “was the biggest mistake of my life.”

Siriani must serve 17 years before becoming eligible for parole.

