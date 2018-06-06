Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A home care provider is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 96-year-old man in Northampton County. Arnee Rubi, an at-home physical therapist with St. Luke’s Hospital, is currently behind bars for allegedly sexually assaulting the elderly man twice.

42 yo Arnee Rubi is being charged by Northampton Co. DA with indecent assault for sexually assaulting a 96yo male. He worked as a physical therapist with St. Luke’s Hosp. pic.twitter.com/GQv3WaNRx3 — Greg Argos (@GregArgosCBS3) June 6, 2018

Investigators say the 42-year-old physical therapist was caught sexually assaulting a 96-year-old man at the victim’s home, while he was supposed to be helping him recover from a hip injury.

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli says the two were alone on May 23 when the elderly man’s granddaughter stopped by.

“She said she saw the defendant moving the victim’s hand back and forth in the area of the defendant’s groin area,” said Morganelli.

The family reported the alleged assault to police, who say Rubi later admitted to assaulting the man at least twice.

Rubi worked for St. Luke’s University Hospital as part of their visiting nurses association. A spokesperson for the hospital says he is no longer an employee and officials there are cooperating with investigators.

Police say Rubi has no prior criminal record, but they still fear there could be other victims.

“When we have situations like this, it normally is not the first time,” said Morganelli.

Rubi is in jail on $50,000 bond. If convicted, he could face five years in prison.