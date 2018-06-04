NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 22: Rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill perform onstage during 105.1?s Powerhouse 2015 at the Barclays Center on October 22, 2015 in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2015)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia-native rapper Meek Mill and his former girlfriend Nicki Minaj will both perform at “Made In America.”

Minaj made the announcement about the lineup via a Twitter post on Monday. She said in the tweet: “Born in Trinidad but # MadeInAmerica.”

Mill’s performance comes as he was recently released from prison on bail. The rapper’s lawyers have accused the judge who sentenced Mill of being biased and unfit to do her job.

Minaj and Post Malone will headline the two-day music festival event that is set to happen Sept. 1-2 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.