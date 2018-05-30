Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lawyers for Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill will be in court today for a motions hearing.

Mill was seen arriving in court with his lawyers Wednesday morning.

The rapper was released on bail last month, after spending five months in prison for a probation violation on a gun and drugs conviction.

Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, spent nearly six months in prison after Philadelphia Judge Genece Brinkley sentenced him to two to four years in state prison for probation violations on a nearly 10-year-old gun charge.

The ruling sparked outrage for months and led to some of the highest elected leaders in the state to call for Mill’s release on bail.

The state Supreme Court eventually stepped in and executed a rarely used intervention power to order Mill be released on bail.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office agreed to the granting of a new trial “due to questions of credibility of the arresting officer.” The officer is among the police officers the prosecutor’s office has sought to keep off the stand in cases across the city because of credibility questions.

Mill is now trying to get his 2007 conviction thrown out, based on possible faulty evidence.