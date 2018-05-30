Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have begun to clear two homeless encampments in Kensington on Wednesday.

It’s part of the city’s response to the opioid crisis, which is especially bad in Kensington.

The city posted notices about a month ago. They warned that personal items, like mattresses and tents, needed to be removed by Wednesday, May 30. If they weren’t, they would be removed and will be stored for retrieval for 30 days.

Meanwhile, the city is introducing a help center for people dealing with addiction.

“We need to get them to treatment, we need to get them into the care they need, we need to get them in low barrier housing and get them off the streets so we can help them,” said Philadelphia City Councilman Mark Squilla. “I think that’s what this pilot program is trying to do.”

The city will also be offering resources to help people struggling with homelessness and addiction transition to shelters.