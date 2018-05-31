Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Zoo, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search continues for four peacocks that escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo and officials say it could take “days or weeks” to find the birds.

The peacocks caused traffic delays on I-76 before eventually hopping off the highway on Wednesday night.

Zoo staff and Philadelphia police officers searched Thursday morning for the peacocks where they were last seen and checked locations where they might explore, but they still have not been found.

The zoo says it could take “days or weeks” to find the missing birds.

“At this time the peacocks still have not been located – a task of this nature could take possibly days or weeks to complete. The staff at the zoo will continue to work with authorities to locate the peacocks and bring them to safety,” the zoo said in a statement.

The peacocks are known for roaming freely around the Philadelphia Zoo.

