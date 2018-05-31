Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TRENTON (CBS) – Almost 50 percent of New Jerseyans don’t think they have the best quality of life living in the Garden State, according to a new poll.

A poll by Monmouth University found that only 15 percent of residents think New Jersey is an excellent place to call home, while 39 percent think it’s good, 29 percent think it’s fair, and 17 percent say quality of life is poor.

The poll asked residents to rate their hometown, the performance of local schools, the quality of the local environment, and feelings of safety in one’s own neighborhood.

The poll results found the top concern for New Jersey residents is property taxes. About 45 percent said this issue as one of the most important facing the state right now.

The results also found that New Jerseyans’ ratings of local schools, safety and the local environment has also slightly gone down, compared to last year’s ratings.

According to the poll, New Jersey’s overall quality of life rating stands at +18, which is down from +25 in July 2017. Monmouth’s index score can range from -100 to +100.