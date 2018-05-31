Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The mother of a Hollywood star is bringing her one-woman show to the theater stage in Cape May, New Jersey.

Erma Bombeck’s “At Wits End” and the woman bringing the role to life is no stranger to the theater and certainly not to Cape May Stage.

“Cape May is a very special place for me,” said Kate McCauley Hathaway, who started her acting career in Cape May.

Kate has been a theater actress for nearly five decades, starring in plays in New York and four others here at the quaint Cape May Stage.

Her last name should sound familiar as she’s academy award winning actress Anne Hathaway’s mother.

“I think she got the acting bug from me,” Kate said. “Annie saw me in ‘Evita’ and she was mesmerized.”

That mesmerizing glow began at three years old for Anne. The now mega star posted a touching tribute to her mother on her Facebook page on Mother’s Day, using a photo from her mother Kate’s early years in acting.

Anne wrote the following message: “She was 4 months pregnant with my older brother when she played this part and did cartwheels on stage every dang night—twice on matinee days. She pursued her dreams of being an actress while raising three children before that was cool and before you got credit for it—and she hasn’t stopped.”

“This most loving tribute and she gave me a shout out,” Kate said. “It truly was one of the best Mother’s Day gifts I’ve ever gotten.”

Kate McCauley Hathaway continues to be driven by her passion for acting.

“You just give them a moment in their day, different than any other,” she said.

And as her daughter Anne says, “If you find yourself in the cutest town just south of exit zero in New Jersey you should check her out.”

The play runs at the Cape May Stage from now until June 22.