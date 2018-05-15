Actress Anne Hathaway attends the "Colossal" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 28, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway shared a heartwarming post about her mom on Mother’s Day.

Hathaway posted a photo of her mom, Kate McCauley Hathaway, while she was playing Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific” when she was four months pregnant.

“She was four months pregnant with my older brother when she played this part and did cartwheels on stage every dang night – twice on matinee days. She pursued her dreams of being an actress while raising three children before that was cool and before you got credit for it – and she hasn’t stopped,” Hathaway said in the post about her mom.

Kate McCauley Hathaway is still acting as she is in rehearsal right now for “At Wit’s End” at Cape May Stage. The show runs from May 24 to June 22.

“If you find yourself in the cutest town just south of #exitzero in NJ, you should check her out,” Hathaway said in her Facebook post.