WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Wildwood have released body cam footage following a controversial beach arrest that was caught on video over Memorial Day Weekend.

The incident happened on a beach near East Schellinger Avenue on May 26 when police say Emily Weinman, 20, was drunk on the beach and refused to provide police with her ID.

A video that’s now gone viral shows a Wildwood police officer punching Weinman during the arrest,

In one body cam video, police approach Weinman, requesting her to take a breathalyzer test.

“During the initial encounter, the Officer can be heard stating that he was just going to have Ms. Weinman pour the alcohol out, without issuing any violations and then he terminates the recording,” said police in a news release.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

In the second body cam video, Weinman can be heard discussing the apparent possession of alcohol on the beach.

Officers are heard conversing with Weinman about the alcohol possession.

“It’s not open,” Weinman says.

“Open display,” police respond to Weinman.

“OK, you can see it, but we’re not drinking it,” Weinman says.

Police soon make the determination to arrest Weinman.

“OK, I’m done with you… do you have cuffs on you?” one officer says to his partner.

In the video, Weinman walks away, yelling ,”Don’t f****** touch me.”

“You’re about to get dropped,” police responded.

Video shows Weinman touch the officer moments before her arrest.

Authorities initially said Weinman kicked the officer in the genitals and ran off.

In a press release on Wednesday, police say Weinman “forcibly struck” the officer in the torso and caused the camera to turn off.

The third body cam video shows the arrest as officers are seen punching the woman multiple times during the apprehension.

“Get off of me, don’t pull my hair, what are you doing?” Weinman can be heard yelling. “Matthew, they’re choking me.”

“I’m not choking,” the officer says moments before punching her in front of a crowd of beachgoers.

Police say Weinman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

The officers involved in the incident have been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

An attorney for Weinman says this new video doesn’t change anything and that it’s not consistent with what Wildwood has claimed, that she was the aggressor. He adds the physical confrontation shown this time around is worse than what was taken by the bystander.