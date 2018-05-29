WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the violent arrest of a woman that occurred on a beach in Wildwood over Memorial Day weekend.

Video went viral on social media showing a Wildwood police officer punching 20-year-old Emily Weinman, of Philadelphia, while trying to subdue her on a beach near East Schellinger Avenue on Saturday. Authorities say that Weinman was underage and drunk on the beach and refused to provide police with her ID. Police say she then kicked the officer in the genitals and ran off.

I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G — Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018

Police say the officer chased her down and tried to subdue her. The video shows the officer punching Weinman in the head. A second cop is seen reaching for handcuffs and grabbing her legs to keep her down.

JUST IN – Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office issues statement concerning arrest of Emily Weinman and the scuffle with Wildwood Police officers that happened Saturday on the beach. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/A57FabHpdM — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 29, 2018

“The police incident involving Ms. Emily Weinman and the Wildwood Police that took place on Saturday, May 26 is currently under review by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office and therefore I cannot issue a statement at this time,” said Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland. “Once the initial investigation is completed by the Wildwood Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit, the police video will be released to the general public and a more formal statement will be made by our office.”

Police say Weinman has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and other related charges.