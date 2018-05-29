Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two for one is usually a good thing, but we’re not so sure about a new fashion item from the high-end clothing brand Balenciaga.

One of the items in the fall 2018 line is a “T-shirt shirt.”

It looks a lot like a T-shirt shirt attached to a collared shirt.

If you think that’s weird, wait until you hear the price. The newest fashion trend will cost you $1,245.

The internet is just plain confused about the shirt.

I’d like to think I understand high fashion, and have no problem shelling out some cash for Gucci, LV, etc., but this…? — Corbin Telligman (@CorbinTelligman) May 27, 2018

When the dresscode says smart casual so you turn up with your shirt sewn onto your T-shirt #Balenciaga pic.twitter.com/Gu0uSgTsIZ — S a M (@sammwmc) May 28, 2018

Finally! A fashion retailer that caters to Cuato! pic.twitter.com/R1GqOGiE5E — Paul O'Rourke (@Prork) May 28, 2018

Some people have even tried to re-create the item, for free.

Hey @BALENCIAGA, I just made my own Double Shirt and it didn't cost thousands of dollars! pic.twitter.com/8daWqAGy7C — Mike (@AH_Mike) May 28, 2018