WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The United States Postal Service unveiled their first-ever scratch-and-sniff stamps on Monday.

The stamps feature illustrations of ice pops. The USPS says the stamps will “add the sweet scent of summer” to letters.

The 20 stamps depict watercolor illustrations by California artist Margaret Berg. Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats. The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

The stamps will be issued on June 20 at a children’s museum in Austin, Texas.

The stamps can be pre-ordered HERE.

