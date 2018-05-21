Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TUCSON, Ariz. (CBS/AP) — A small dog that was doused with gasoline and intentionally set on fire almost two weeks ago in Tucson has died.

Michigan Quadruplets Celebrate Graduating Top In Class

Pima Animal Care Center officials say the Chihuahua mix named Lovely went into cardiac arrest and died Sunday.

They said the animal had only about a 50 percent chance of surviving her injuries.

“We are only comforted by the fact that she died knowing she was loved, not just by all of us but by the thousands of people who sent in donations, messages of love and support and who were rooting for our sweet girl. There are no words to describe how we all feel today or how humbled and grateful we are to our community who showed an unbelievable amount of love and care for this little dog,” the animal care center said in a Facebook post.

Tucson police arrested 39-year-old Dean Sherfield Finley on May 7 after she allegedly bought two gallons of gasoline and returned home.

A family member noticed the dog was wet and went to pick the animal up when Finley allegedly lit the dog on fire along with a corner of the home.

Teenage Genealogist From South Jersey Is Helping Connect Families

Finley remains jailed on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, criminal damage and animal cruelty.

It was unclear Sunday if she has a lawyer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)