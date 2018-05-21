Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are searching for two men in connection with a police-involved shooting on Monday afternoon in Folcroft.

Police say Chester City authorities were looking for a vehicle when they came across the car on the 1100 block of Taylor Drive around 4:20 p.m. Authorities tell CBS3 that the vehicle was originally wanted in connection with a separate shooting in Chester.

Authorities say that there was a police-involved shooting. No officers were injured.

Police describe the suspects as two black men and say they fled on foot. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Authorities are urging residents who live in Delmar Village to shelter in place as the investigation continues.

If you live in the Delmar Village area please shelter in place. See something suspicious please call 911!! — FolcroftPolice (@FolcroftPD) May 21, 2018

Police are investigating the incident.