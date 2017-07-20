Man Sentenced In Shooting Of Folcroft Police Officer

FOLCROFT, Pa. (CBS) — The gunman behind the shooting of a Folcroft police officer was sentenced on Thursday.
According to the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office, Donte Island was sentenced to 33 to 100 years behind bars.
In June 2016, Officer Chris Dorman was conducting a drug investigation behind an apartment complex near Baltimore Avenue and Elmwood Avenue in Folcroft.
That’s when police say Island shot Dorman seven times.
Dorman was the first to arrive on the scene and was ambushed by the shooter.
The officer fully recovered from the shooting and is back on the job.
Earlier this year, Island pleaded guilty to attempted murder.
He will be 70-years-old before he’s eligible for parole.
