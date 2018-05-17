Suspect Julius Scott Arrested In Deadly West Philly Shooting Of Penn State Student Dominique Oglesby

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that claimed the life of a 23-year-old Penn State Student and injured two others in West Philadelphia back in March.

Police: Teacher Finds 6-Year-Old Chewing On Bag Of Cocaine At Hardy Williams Mastery Charter School

Police arrested 26-year-old Julius Scott on Wednesday in connection to the homicide of Dominique Oglesby.

According to investigators, Oglesby was placing a food order when a fight broke out inside the Galaxy West Lounge at 52nd and Market Streets on March 18.

“The fight had begun inside of the bar, with two women fighting,” said Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan. “The fight calmed down, and then one of the women re-entered the bar and the fight resumed.”

New Medicare Cards Are In The Mail, Just Beware Of Scams

Police say the fight eventually spilled outside the bar, where gunfire erupted. Oglesby was shot once in the back. She was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she later died. Two others were also shot and suffered non-life threatening injures.