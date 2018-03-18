Filed Under:Crime, Deadly Shooting, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting leaves one person dead and two others injured in West Philadelphia.

Police say the shooting took place at 52nd and Market Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The first victim, a 35-year-old woman, was shot once in the back, accroding to police. Officials say she was transported to an area hospital but would be pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victims, a 42-year-old male, sustained a gun shot wound to the foot, police say. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital and remains in stable condition.

The third victim, a 60-year-old male, was shot in his left arm, according to polce. He was also aken to Presbyterian Hospital and remains in stable condition.

Police say a weapon has yet to be recovered, and no arrests have been made.

