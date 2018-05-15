Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The severe weather is taking a toll on the region on Tuesday evening.

Reports of trees and power lines down in Snowdenville and East Coventry Township, Chester county. ⛈ — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 15, 2018

PECO is reporting nearly 20,000 outages due to the storm, mostly in Montgomery County.

In Jamison, Bucks County, a tree came down, sparking an electrical fire on Swamp and Rushland Roads.

The weather system also caused a tornado warning to be issued for a time for several Pennsylvania counties.

Report of quarter-sized hail that persisted for at least 8 minutes in Pottstown, MontCo! ⛈ — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 15, 2018

