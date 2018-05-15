Watch Live
WEATHER ALERT: Severe Weather Batters Region | Nearly 20,000 Outages Across Area | RADAR | FORECAST
Filed Under:Local TV, Severe Weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The severe weather is taking a toll on the region on Tuesday evening.

PECO is reporting nearly 20,000 outages due to the storm, mostly in Montgomery County.

Severe Weather Moving Through Region

In Jamison, Bucks County, a tree came down, sparking an electrical fire on Swamp and Rushland Roads.

downed tree PECO: Nearly 20,000 Outages Across Area Due To Severe Weather

(credit: CBS3)

The weather system also caused a tornado warning to be issued for a time for several Pennsylvania counties.

LATEST FORECAST

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

