Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The severe weather is taking a toll on the region on Tuesday evening.
PECO is reporting nearly 20,000 outages due to the storm, mostly in Montgomery County.
Severe Weather Moving Through Region
In Jamison, Bucks County, a tree came down, sparking an electrical fire on Swamp and Rushland Roads.
The weather system also caused a tornado warning to be issued for a time for several Pennsylvania counties.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.