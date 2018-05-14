Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBS) — Some parents in Florida are very upset after learning there was a caged tiger at their kids’ high school prom over the weekend.

The tiger was rolled into the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center on Saturday night.

Christopher Columbus High School’s prom theme was “Welcome to the Jungle.”

School officials say the tiger was calm throughout the affair.

“Although it was in a controlled environment and handled by professionals approved by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, we understand how some individuals may be concerned,” David Pugh, the principal of the private school, wrote in a statement. “We all have learned a great deal from this experience.”

One parent says she was concerned for the students and the tiger.

There were also performers using fire at the prom, and several other exotic animals.

School officials say the students were not in danger, and the animals were not mistreated.