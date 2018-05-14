Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – The Supreme Court has struck down a federal law that bars gambling on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states, giving states the go-ahead to legalize betting on sports.

The Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. The 1992 law barred state-authorized sports gambling with some exceptions. It made Nevada the only state where a person could wager on the results of a single game.

“Today’s decision is a victory for the millions of Americans who seek to bet on sports in a safe and regulated manner,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the American Gaming Association.

AGA Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on Murphy v NCAA: https://t.co/DUFFTU73QO — American Gaming Assn (@AmerGamingAssn) May 14, 2018

“The AGA stands ready to work with all stakeholders – states, tribes, sports leagues, and law enforcement – to create a new regulatory environment that capitalizes on this opportunity to engage fans and boost local economies,” Freeman further added.

One research firm estimated before the ruling that if the Supreme Court were to strike down the law, 32 states would likely offer sports betting within five years.

The court’s decision came in a case from New Jersey, which has fought for years to legalize gambling on sports at casinos and racetracks in the state.

“This is a decisive and extremely gratifying victory for New Jersey. We are on the right side of history with this case with a decision that will allow us to follow through with legally-sanctioned sports betting,” said New Jersey state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Sweeney has stated that New Jersey is positioned to move on the ruling quickly and that he anticipates the sports betting facilities to become operational this year.

“We can now seize the opportunity with a new sector of gaming that will help create jobs, generate economic growth and be an important boost to the casino industry and horse racing,” said Sweeney.

A great day for the rights of states and their people to make their own decisions. New Jersey citizens wanted sports gambling and the federal Gov't had no right to tell them no. The Supreme Court agrees with us today. I am proud to have fought for the rights of the people of NJ. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) May 14, 2018

Excitement spreads throughout New Jersey government as Governor Phil Murphy adds that he is “thrilled to see the Supreme Court finally side with New Jersey and strike down the arbitrary ban on sports betting imposed by Congress decades ago.”

The New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association has been battling for sports betting legalization for seven years.

“I am proud to have fought for the rights of the people of NJ”, said former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie.

