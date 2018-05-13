Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A breast cancer survivor is remembering her husband who passed away from the same disease last month.

Chris Koniers of Willow Grove passed away on April 8. CBS3 covered his story last year when he took part in Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure.

Fran Koniers, who is a two-time breast cancer survivor, is taking part in the 28th annual Race for the Cure.

“I miss him terribly and I wouldn’t of wanted him to continue the way he was, but we were fortunate we had ten years after he was diagnosed initially, three years after he was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and he fought every day for not only men’s metastatic breast cancer but women survivors,” she said.

Fran walked down the Art Museum steps with hundreds of other breast cancer survivors on Sunday morning.

She said she was fortunate to have her family for strength.

“I’m fortunate that I have the family that I have, that I have the support that I have and that I had the wonderful husband that I had,” she said.