PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday night’s storms left their impact on the area with Delaware enduring the worst of it.

Hail fell in parts of the First State.

One driver tells Eyewitness News that quarter-sized hail rained down, hitting his car for about a half-hour.

“Oh gosh, it wasn’t fun,” said Larry Wesley of Hockessin. “You could hear the clinking on the car.”

Heavy rain poured in Chester County for over an hour as lightning lit up the sky.

⚠️ Flash Flood Warning for southern New Castle and much of Kent county, DE! pic.twitter.com/Jb1iDfd3sk — Lauren Casey (@LaurenCBS3) May 13, 2018

Drivers in West Goshen Township saw flooding.

It also shut down Montgomery Avenue for a time.