CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Delaware County are investigating after an officer opened fire on an armed suspect on Thursday night, sources tell CBS3.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 100 block of W. 22nd Street in Chester.

Sources say an Upland Borough officer exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect following a foot pursuit.

The suspect was struck and transported to an area hospital. The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.