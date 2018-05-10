BREAKING NEWS: Police: Body Of Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Sylvan Lake In Burlington County
Filed Under:Local TV, shooting

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Delaware County are investigating after an officer opened fire on an armed suspect on Thursday night, sources tell CBS3.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 100 block of W. 22nd Street in Chester.

lns chester shooting frame 4762 Sources: Officer Shoots Armed Suspect In Chester

Credit: CBS3

Police: Body Of Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Sylvan Lake In Burlington County

Sources say an Upland Borough officer exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect following a foot pursuit.

The suspect was struck and transported to an area hospital.  The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch