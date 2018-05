Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Crews in Burlington Township responded to a water rescue on late Thursday afternoon.

Officials say a group of kids went into the lake shortly before 5 p.m., and one did not return to the shore, but crews have pulled a swimmer from Sylvan Lake.

It’s unknown at this time if that person was pulled from the lake dead or alive.

