Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was panic in the social media world after Instagram was hit with an outage.
Pizza Hut Delivering 6-Packs Of Beer In Selection Locations
The popular photo-sharing service went quiet just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.
The hashtag “Instagram Down” was trending on Twitter as users vented their frustrations.
The problems were widespread and lasted for about 15 minutes.
Buy Your Tires On Amazon, Install Them At Sears
Instagram is now back up and running.