PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was panic in the social media world after Instagram was hit with an outage.

The popular photo-sharing service went quiet just before 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The hashtag “Instagram Down” was trending on Twitter as users vented their frustrations.

The problems were widespread and lasted for about 15 minutes.

Instagram is now back up and running.