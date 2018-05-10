PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pizza Hut is now delivering more than just pizzas. The restaurant chain is starting to deliver beer in select locations as it expands its beer delivery pilot program.

Pizza Hut announced this week that 100 stores in Arizona and California will start delivering six-packs of beer.

The company says that in participating markets, the delivery fee will be waived for those who buy a six-pack of Coors Light, Blue Moon, or Miller High Life.

“In addition to our extensive delivery network, many Pizza Hut restaurants are already licensed to serve and distribute beer, without third party services, additional fees, or extended wait times. Expanding the pilot program is a natural way for Pizza Hut to get our customers the perfect pizza and beer combo they’re craving, delivered right to their doors,” said Zipporah Allen, Pizza Hut’s chief marketing officer.

Customers looking to buy a six-pack along with their pizza must place their order through the Pizza Hut website or app.