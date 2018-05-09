Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Investigators are looking for two men who robbed a pizza shop in Northeast Philadelphia last month.

Surveillance video shows the suspects entering the back door of John’s New Pizza on the 4300 block of Megargee Street after midnight on April 29.

One of the men was waving a gun at the employees.

The robbers ordered one employee to take money from the cash register and then they ran away.

One suspect is described as a 5-foot-10 black man, between the ages of 25 and 30, with a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with Pennsylvania on the front, black pants, black shoes, black gloves and armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as a 5-foot-8 black man, with a slight beard and mustache, wearing a black hat with a CK on it, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154.