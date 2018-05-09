PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Health officials are warning people about a dangerous new trend — drinking hydrogen peroxide.

Videos on YouTube and social media promote hydrogen peroxide as a remedy for headaches, allergies, and even Alzheimer’s.

Not only that, but the hydrogen peroxide they promote is a version 10 times more concentrated than the three percent version you see on store shelves.

“Hydrogen peroxide, even a small amount just enough to take a sip, can release hundreds of millimeters or liters of oxygen in the human body. If you were to ingest hydrogen peroxide that air can get into the blood vessels and gravity rises it to the top, can go to your brain, heart or the lungs,” said a doctor.

Doctors say hydrogen peroxide can cause confusion, strokes, heart attacks, and clots in the lungs.