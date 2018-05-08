Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three local cities have made a notorious list. According to the National Council for Home Safety and Security, Darby Borough and Chester City in Pennsylvania and Atlantic City, New Jersey rank in the top 25 of the most dangerous cities in America.

The list ranks Darby Borough second, Chester City at No. 14, while Atlantic City was 25th.

In Darby Borough, there are 3,617 violent crimes per 100,000 people, while there are 1,810 violent crimes per 100,000 people in Chester City. In Atlantic City, there are 1,678 violent crimes per 100,000 people.

​“Although mass shootings are becoming increasingly common in American life, the violent crime and prevalence of gun murders plaguing America’s most dangerous cities aren’t best explained by lax gun laws, rates of gun ownership, or one-off rampages (although, these do have an effect), but rather, by income inequality,” the report states.

On top of Atlantic City, New Jersey is also home to four other cities in the top 100 most dangerous cities, including Asbury Park (32nd), Irvington Township (48th), Trenton (62nd), Bridgeton (81st), and Newark (100th).

The National Council for Home Safety and Security used the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting database for the years 2010-2014 for its analysis.