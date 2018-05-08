Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

EAST HANOVER, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey high school is facing heat from students and parents over a new policy that either everyone makes the cheerleading squad or no one does.

Hanover Park High School in East Hanover enacted the change after a parent complained his or her child didn’t make the team after tryouts last month.

The Hanover Park Regional High School District says the score needed to make the squad was lowered to a 78 in order for advisors to put together a viable squad. Before the score was lowered only six students had made the squad.

The school says the goal is to make the squad more inclusive.

“This structural change not only gave the five students a placement on the Black Squad, but it also allowed for more students an opportunity to participate,” said the school district in statement released on Monday. “The high school administration consulted with the cheering advisors who indicated that this change would not create an undue burden on the program or their ability to properly supervise the students.”

But student Stephanie Krueger recently told Board of Education members all her hard work “has been thrown out the window.”

Some parents say when they complained about the new policy the principal threatened to disband the 10-member squad.

The board is reviewing the policy. It’s unclear when a final decision will be made.

