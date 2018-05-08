Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teen brothers are facing charges for a shooting in Darby Borough.

Authorities say 18-year-old James Benton Jr. and his younger brother, who is a juvenile, are in custody.

Police say they shot another teen at random Friday night on North Macdade Boulevard.

The victim, who was shot four times, is in critical but stable condition.

“These two individuals are part of a larger problem in our community, both are active in a local gang known as the “LGM”, let’s get money. Let’s get money is a gang that is well-known to my department,” said Darby Borough Police Chief Robert Smythe.

The juvenile suspect had an ankle bracelet monitor on when he was arrested.

The victim has no connection to any gang, police said.